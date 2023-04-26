Poco F5 India Launch Scheduled for May 9

After much rumor and speculation, we now have an official launch date for the Poco F5 smartphone. Poco has set the global launch event for May 9. The Poco F5 will succeed last year’s Poco F4 5G. Check out the details below to know more!

Poco F5 Series Launching Soon!

Poco, via a Twitter post, shared a short teaser for the F5 global launch. The Poco F5 will launch on May 9 in India at 5:30 PM IST. You can catch the launch event on YouTube as well as Poco India’s official website. The Poco F5 Pro will also launch but it most likely will be reserved for the global markets. From the teaser, it is evident that the smartphone will sport a triple camera array housed most likely within a glass back and plastic chassis. Imposters will fall, the F'In King will rule them all👑

Ascend the throne or be overthrown📱#POCOF5 global debut on 09.05.2023 @ 5:30PM.#ReturnOfTheKing pic.twitter.com/wt6mqY6cQC— POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) April 26, 2023

Poco has also confirmed that the F5 smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC. In response to a Twitter poll, POCO India Head Himanshu Tandon has revealed that the smartphone will arrive in 8GB+256GB, and 12GB+256GB variants. Because of this pole result, we have now decided that for the next upcoming product, we will be launching 8+256 and 12+256 variants only.



PS: We planned for a lower variant to make it more affordable but your (fans) feedback is important.



Thanks for sharing feedback 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ComxXocvtX — Himanshu Tandon (@Himanshu_POCO) April 17, 2023

The Poco F5 smartphone will be exclusively sold via Flipkart in India. Thanks to a microsite (only available for Flipkart mobile users) we get a look at the Sparkling white variant of the Poco F5.

As for the other specs, nothing concrete is available but tipster Yogesh Brar has some information to share. The Poco F5 is expected to sport a 6.67-inch 120Hz FHD+ OLED display. The camera department could house a 64MP primary camera with OIS, along with an 8MP ultra-wide and 2MP macro camera. There could be a 16MP selfie camera. The phone is likely to get a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging and could run MIUI 13 based on Android 14. The speculated starting price could be under Rs 30,000.

Hang around to stay updated on the latest developments for Poco’s upcoming F5 series smartphones. Don’t forget to share your thoughts on this in the comments below.