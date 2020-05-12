Google is expected to take the wraps off its latest mid-range smartphone, the Pixel 4a, later this month. But, a fresh report now suggests that the Pixel 4a unveiling has been delayed until next month.

The latest leak comes from the German publication Caschys Blog, who had previously suggested that the Pixel 4a will go on sale from May 22. It has gotten its hands on an internal listing from Vodafone and it reveals that Pixel 4a delivery is now expected to commence by 5th June.

It means Google may be planning to introduce us to the Pixel 4a alongside the first beta of Android 11. The company has already scheduled the Android 11 beta launch show for June 3. It’s an online event, which replaces Google I/O 2020, and this is where Google will talk about the new features in Android 11.

This does sound very plausible. The company could unveil the Pixel 4a, one of the few devices to support Android 11 beta 1 out-of-the-box, on 3rd June with the sale starting from 5th June. The launch is delayed by a month as compared to the Pixel 3a from last year.

As for the specifications, we recently collected all of the leaks and rumors in one place. You can head to this link to learn almost everything about the Pixel 4a. It will have an AMOLED display with a punch-hole selfie camera, Snapdragon 730G chipset, a single rear camera housed inside a square cutout – resemblant to its elder sibling Pixel 4. Also, you will find a measly battery and 18W fast-charging on board.

Google’s latest mid-ranger will most likely also make its way to India next month but pricing would be an important factor yet again. Pixel 3a sales were decent due to the flagship-grade camera performance. But, the big question is – will the cameras be a saving grace against flagships like Poco F2 Pro or OnePlus 8? They offer better value-for-money than Pixel 4a, don’t you think so too?