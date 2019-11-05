Google has today started rolling out an update that brings along a fix for the Pixel 4’s 90Hz display issues. If you’re not aware, shortly after the Pixel 4 was launched, users started discovering that the phone was automatically switching to a standard 60Hz refresh rate when the brightness was lowered beyond a particular threshold even with the Smooth Display setting turned on.

The Mountain View giant had then announced that it will be rolling out an update to fix the issue and make the display work better, and that update is finally here. Not that users in India would care, since the Pixel 4 never launched in the country.

The update is piggybacking along with the November security patch for the phones, whose patch notes state (as spotted by 9to5Google) that it contains “Smooth Display improvements”. With this update, the display on the Pixel 4 should stay on the 90Hz refresh rate more reliably. The update reportedly also mentions camera improvements, although exactly what it is that Google is improving on the camera front isn’t exactly obvious so far to people who have access to the Pixel 4.

Regardless, it’s good to see Google trying to fix the 90Hz display issues on the Pixel 4 in a decently-fast turn-around-time, especially considering that it was one of the biggest features of the Pixel 4, after the cameras failed to impress people (telephoto over ultra-wide? Really?), and the Soli radar gestures remain slightly gimmicky and not nearly as exciting as we were all hoping they would be.