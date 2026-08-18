Phantom Blade Zero PS5 Demo Rumor Falls Flat After State of Play Showcase

Phantom Blade Zero’s dedicated State of Play broadcast revealed plenty of new details about the highly anticipated action game. However, one thing was noticeably missing from the showcase. S-Game was rumored to announce the Phantom Blade Zero PS5 demo at the State of Play event, but it’s missing in aciton.

Phantom Blade Zero’s State of Play revealed details about the game’s Wulin world, Kung Fu Punk combat, difficulty tiers, weapons, and more. But fans had hoped S-Game would follow Capcom’s lead with Onimusha Way of the Sword, whose demo debuted at the June 2026 State of Play, and release a PS5 demo for the Wuxia action RPG.

Image Credit: S-Game (via YouTube/PlayStation)

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The developers revealed Phantom Blade Zero’s pre-orders last week, with the game priced below the standard $70 for PS5 titles.

The Standard Edition costs $59.99, while the Digital Deluxe Edition costs $69.99. They also made available a Phantom Blade Zero Collector’s Edition featuring a 6-inch Soul figurine and a host of additional physical goodies.

Naturally, a PS5 demo for Phantom Blade Zero would have given players the perfect opportunity to try the game before pulling the trigger on the pre-order, even with its lower price. However, that doesn’t mean S-Game won’t release a demo before the game’s full launch on October 29, 2026.

If the rumored PS5 demo eventually arrives on PC as well, players could use it to test whether their systems can handle the demanding Phantom Blade Zero system requirements. Aside from the demo, another potential announcement was missing from the 20-minute State of Play broadcast: a physical PS5 release.

Fans also hoped S-Game would announce physical PS5 discs for Phantom Blade Zero after the showcase, but that announcement never came either. With PlayStation phasing out physical game discs starting in January 2028, many players may prefer to pick up a physical copy while they still can.

On a brighter note, Phantom Blade Zero looks like it’s nailing its Kung Fu Punk combat, with more than 30 primary weapons and 25 secondary Phantom Edges. The narrative also looks promising, with multiple choices shaping your journey and potentially leading to different endings.

And, of course, Donnie Yen’s involvement with the action RPG only adds to the excitement. But a Phantom Blade PS5 demo would’ve been the icing on the cake.