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Marvel’s Wolverine PS5 Download Size Revealed, Here’s When You Can Pre-Load

Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
Marvel's Wolverine screenshot with Logan on a bike with the PS5 Pro console and the Dualsense beside him.
Image Credit: Beebom
In Short
  • Marvel's Wolverine pre-load begins on September 8, with the game requiring a 79.36 GB console storage size to download.
  • According to PlayStation Game Size, the title will unlock at midnight local time on PS5 consoles.
  • Marvel's Wolverine releases exclusively on the PS5 and PS5 Pro on September 15, 2026.
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We’ve got only two weeks left until Insomniac Games’ next outing, Marvel’s Wolverine, debuts worldwide on PlayStation 5 consoles on September 15, 2026. Ahead of release, PlayStation Game Size confirmed that Marvel’s Wolverine’s download size is 79.36 GB, with pre-loads officially beginning a week before the release date on September 8.

According to PlayStation Game Size on X, the game will officially unlock at midnight local time on September 8 for players who have pre-ordered Marvel’s Wolverine digitally to pre-load the title. For comparison, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 had an 88 GB download size, and it was an open-world experience featuring two Spider-Men.

Marvel’s Wolverine won’t be an open-world title, but its almost 80 GB download size suggests the studio is packing plenty of content into its more linear experience. Insomniac has also confirmed a day-one patch will include bug fixes and a Photo Mode.

Wolverine popping out his claws in Marvel's Wolverine.
Image Credit: Insomniac Games
Also Read: Marvel’s Wolverine Limited Edition PS5 Console with Adamantium Controllers Revealed

Speaking of content, Marvel’s Wolverine will feature New Game+ and mission replays at launch, so you can dive into Logan’s journey again as soon as you complete your first playthrough. Additionally, the studio has confirmed that Marvel’s Wolverine will run at 60 FPS with ray tracing on a base PS5.

A few days ago, Insomniac released a Marvel’s Wolverine game features trailer on YouTube, showcasing the game’s combat, skill trees, and some of its suits, including the fan-favorite Deadpool & Wolverine suit, titled the Yellow Variant.

Although the game isn’t open-world, you’ll travel with Logan through Canadian jungles, the high and low-towns of Madripoor, and cities like Shinjuku in Japan on his quest to regain his memory. However, despite the size and pre-load date, the length of Marvel’s Wolverine still hasn’t been revealed.

As a linear experience, the game’s story length could be similar to Marvel’s Spider-Man (2018) at around 18-20 hours. New Game+ will also feature new Nightmare Challenges to take on harder enemies, new adaptations to spice up your gameplay, and an increased level cap for Logan to wreak more havoc.

That said, is this the download size you were expecting for Marvel’s Wolverine? Tell us in the comments section below.

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Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary
Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid Marvel and Spider-Man fan, having poured 1000s of hours in Insomniac's marvelous outings. When he's not on the laptop typing away, Sagnik is busy holding the point in Marvel Rivals or looking for his next single-player obsession.

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