PlayStation State of Play September 2026 Start Times and How to Watch (Countdown Timer)

It’s that time of the year again for PlayStation fans, as Sony has announced the latest State of Play, airing later this week. The latest showcase brings not just one but two State of Play episodes back-to-back: the main State of Play with new video game reveals and updates from PlayStation Studios and third-party partners, followed by a State of Play Japan event, hosted by Yuki Kaji.

That said, here are the PlayStation State of Play September 2026 global start times, countdown timer, and all key details below.

PlayStation State of Play September 2026 Global Start Times

Sony has confirmed that the latest PlayStation State of Play will begin on Thursday, September 3, 2026, at 6 AM PT/9 AM ET. This State of Play will stream earlier than previous ones, thanks to the new State of Play Japan episode, which will air immediately after. So, here are the official State of Play September 2026 start times across the major regions:

Region Start Time US Pacific September 3, 6 AM PDT US Mountain September 3, 7 AM MT US (Central) September 3, 8 AM CT US (Eastern) September 3, 9 AM EDT United Kingdom September 3, 2 PM BST Europe (Central) September 3, 3 PM CEST India September 3, 6:30 PM IST Japan September 3, 10 PM JST China September 3, 9 PM CST Australia September 3, 11 PM AEST New Zealand September 4, 1 AM NZST

PlayStation State of Play September 2026 Countdown Timer

To avoid the hassle of checking how much time is left, here’s a countdown timer for this September’s PlayStation State of Play episode. Bookmark this page and return anytime. This timer is automatically converted to the time in your region, so don’t worry about converting it yourself:

PlayStation State of Play September 2026 begins in 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds PlayStation State of Play September 2026 is now live!

How to Watch the PlayStation State of Play Event

Image Credit: PlayStation

Since PlayStation State of Play is a digital event, you don’t need to buy tickets. Visit Sony’s official social media channels to start streaming when the show begins. That said, you can watch the September 2026 State of Play via the official PlayStation YouTube and PlayStation Twitch channels.

What to Expect from PlayStation State of Play September 2026 Event?

PlayStation hasn’t confirmed the September 2026 State of Play’s duration or the games appearing during the event, except for Final Fantasy 7 Revelation closing the showcase. This means you can expect an in-depth look at the FF7 Revelation gameplay and an official reveal at the release date.

Image Credit: Square Enix

On the other hand, there have been whispers that Naughty Dog’s next game, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, could make its highly anticipated appearance following its reveal at The Game Awards 2024.

Santa Monica has already announced God of War Laufey’s release date for February 16, 2027, so pre-orders could go live if the game appears during the show. All eyes are currently on PlayStation’s biggest release this year, Marvel’s Wolverine, so you can expect a launch trailer to debut during the event.

PlayStation stated in its State of Play blog that the event will include new updates and announcements from PlayStation Studios and third-party partners worldwide, along with deep dives into upcoming games from studios in Japan and Asia. So, a Phantom Blade Zero demo would be the icing on the cake.

We’d recommend tempering your expectations and not expecting games like the God of War Trilogy Remake or GTA 6. However, Sony could surprise us all. That said, are you looking forward to the new State of Play event? Tell us in the comments section below.