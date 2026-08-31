PlayStation State of Play Announced for September 3

PlayStation has announced its next State of Play on September 3, 2026, followed by a State of Play Japan showcase. The initial State of Play will begin at 6 AM PT/9 AM ET, concluding with a new look at Final Fantasy 7 Revelation, followed by a new episode of State of Play Japan, hosted by Yuki Kaji.

According to PlayStation’s dedicated State of Play blog, the first State of Play will feature new updates and announcements from PlayStation Studios and third-party partners worldwide, concluding with a new look at Final Fantasy 7 Revelations.

The State of Play Japan episode will include deep dives into upcoming games from studios in Japan and Asia. PlayStation also confirmed that the Japanese event will feature new gameplay, announcements, and much more.

Image Credit: PlayStation

PlayStation’s State of Play usually takes place at 2 PM PT/5 PM PT, so it’s going to be a bit different this time, with the event starting on September 3 at 6 AM PT/ 9 AM ET

It’s also rumored that Naughty Dog’s next PlayStation exclusive, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, will appear during the event. Of course, you can also expect God of War Laufey’s pre-orders to open, since its release date is already announced for February 16, 2026, which means there are only five months left until launch.

While not confirmed, the Marvel’s Wolverine launch trailer might also debut during the State of Play on September 3, ahead of its launch two weeks later on September 15. In addition, expect new third-party announcements and updates.

There’s still a chance GTA 6 could appear with a brand-new trailer, but following the recent GTA 6 Extended Look, the odds seem slim. So, what are you hoping to see at PlayStation’s State of Play on September 3? Let us know in the comments below.