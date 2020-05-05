After a year of streaming exclusively on blockchain-based live streaming platform DLive, popular Swedish YouTuber Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg, better known as PewDiePie, has signed an exclusive live-streaming deal with YouTube Gaming.

“YouTube has been my home for over a decade now and live streaming on the platform feels like a natural fit as I continue to look for new ways to create content and interact with fans worldwide,” said Kjellberg in a statement. “Live-streaming is something I’m focusing a lot on in 2020 and beyond, so to be able to partner with YouTube and be at the forefront of new product features is special and exciting for the future.”

Guess who's streaming exclusively on YouTube now? pic.twitter.com/05DXIwkkyz — YouTube Gaming at 🏠 (@YouTubeGaming) May 4, 2020

Although YouTube Gaming has not revealed any specific figures regarding the deal, it is no surprise that it would be huge, especially considering the fact that PewDiePie holds the record for being the only individual creator to have crossed 100 million subscribers on YouTube.

This is yet another step of YouTube Gaming to position itself as a potential streaming platform amid rising competitions. However, YouTube’s partnership with PewDiePie could play a significant role in attracting viewers to the platform. As a matter of fact, PewDiePie was the most-watched creator on YouTube last year with over 4 billion views.

In the recent past, YouTube Gaming had signed exclusive streamers such as CouRage, Lachlan, LazarBeam, Muselk, Typical Gamer, and Valkyrae. Speaking of the deal, YouTube’s head of gaming Ryan Wyatt said: “I couldn’t be more thrilled to continue to grow our roster of creators who are making our platform their exclusive live streaming home to bring fans around the world even more of what they love”