Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 Teased With Footage at D23

After taking the fanbase by storm, Percy Jackson is coming back to our screen with a season 2. A small piece of footage was shown to us which showed Percy Jackson played by Walker Scobell in a blue chariot with two white horses and that’s all we got to see of him. However, it has been confirmed that Percy Jackson Season 2 will bring the Sea of Monsters storyline to life which is the second book in the “Percy Jackson & The Olympians” series.

In the new season, we will get to see Percy return to Camp Halfblood after everything that happened to him last year changing his life forever. However, things are a bit different now, his friendship with Annabeth is not the same and he finds out that he has a brother who is a Cyclops.

In the midst of all this, Grover has gone missing and the Camp has been captured by the forces from Kronos. Now, to fix things as they were, Percy will go on another adventure leading him to the Sea of Monsters.

We do not have a definitive release date for Percy Jackson Season 2 but the teaser has confirmed that the season is already in production. So as soon as we get any details about the upcoming show, we will update you folks till then, stay tuned!