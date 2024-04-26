Peaky Blinders Movie ‘Ready to Go’ and Cillian Murphy Will Be Back: Steven Knight

The versatile actor Cillian Murphy is all set to reprise his role in the Peaky Blinders movie, confirms the franchise’s creator Steven Knight. Along with that, we’ve got some more exciting information about the upcoming movie.

The first season of Peaky Blinders arrived in 2013 and has garnered a massive fanbase. So, fans were disheartened to see their favorite British period drama series end with the sixth season in 2022. Well, after a two-year wait, we finally got the news that’ll make every Cillian Murphy fan smile.

After bagging Oscars for his impeccable performance in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, Cillian Murphy will again be seen as Tommy Shelby in the Peaky Blinders movie adaptation.

In an interview where Steven Knight talked about his recent BBC One British Drama, This Town, the filmmaker also discussed significant things about the Peaky Blinders movie. He hinted that the production of the film would begin this September; however, the precise date is not yet known. Besides that, he also shed light on Cillian Murphy’s return. Steven Knight says the #PeakyBlinders movie is 'ready to go'



• Filming in September

• Has a bigger budget

• Cillian Murphy is returning



Knight didn’t reveal anything about the story but what he said was enough to make the project an anticipated one. The director said that the film’s budget will be high and it will be a step up for the franchise. He also confirmed that when he spoke to Murphy about the film adaptation, the actor was excited to make a comeback as Thomas Shelby, the character that he has played for over a decade.

Peaky Blinders is a post-World War I drama series that is best known for its compelling storyline, strong performances, and sharp cinematography. Besides that, what made it worth a watch were the elements of loyalty, betrayal, and the aftermath of a war. Now, the film might bring a new generation into the picture. However, that doesn’t mean the old ones will be taken for granted. So, we must be prepared for the big things coming our way in the form of a movie.