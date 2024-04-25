’28 Years Later’ Cast Reveals Some Big Names Joining the Threequel

Back in 2002, a movie franchise came into being that grew to become one of the biggest franchises in the zombie movie segment. 28 Days Later became one of the first movies to bring in Cillian Murphy in a lead role and was a raging success followed by another movie called 28 Weeks Later. The franchise is returning 22 years after the first movie with a new title reviving the tale. 28 Years Later was confirmed some time back and now we have the official cast reveal for the movie bringing in some big names for the franchise along with the reveal of who is writing the script for 28 Years Later. In this article, find out all you need to know!

Who Is in the 28 Years Later Cast?

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jodie Comer and Ralph Fiennes have been cast in #28YearsLater 🧟‍♂️



(via @Deadline) pic.twitter.com/T5WoepmQOa— Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) April 24, 2024

In an exclusive report brought to us by Deadline, it was revealed that Aron Taylor-Johnson, Jodie Comer, and Ralph Fiennes will be joining the cast of 28 Years Later. As of now, we do not have any official confirmation about what roles they will be playing. So, it seems that we will have to wait till their roles are revealed. We do not have any plot details about the movie either but we do know that Danny Boyle will be producing 28 Years Later while the script for 28 Years Later is being written by Alex Garland.

Garland has some impressive movies under his belt. He has been the scriptwriter for Ex Machina, Annihilation, and the recently released Civil War movie.

Is Cillian Murphy Going to Be in 28 Years Later?

Even though Cillian Murphy is the one who kick-started the franchise, he will not be returning as a cast member for 28 Years Later. However, Cillian Murphy is returning as an Executive Producer for this movie. So, to answer the question, no, Cillian Murphy is not in 28 Years Later but is going to play a major role in making the movie.

As of now, we don’t have the exact release date for 28 Years Later.