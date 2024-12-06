Path of Exile 2 Early Access Crosses 1 Million Purchases, Developers Concerned About Server Issues

Path of Exile 2 is only a day away from its Early Access release. Although the game will be free upon its launch, the early access version will be paid, and the money spent on it will be converted to in-game microtransaction currency for the account. Grinding Gear Games has revealed on X that Early Access has crossed 1 million purchases already, and the number continues to rise.

However, the developers have also shown concern about the increasing numbers, as they never expected this big a response for the Early Access release.

We’ve just reached 1 million Early Access redemptions. The support you have all shown for Path of Exile 2 Early Access is far beyond anything we could have ever predicted. However we want to be upfront with you all and let you know there may very well be queues over the weekend. pic.twitter.com/bwGpsVNdGU— Path of Exile (@pathofexile) December 6, 2024

According to the Grinding Gear Games, Early Access players may face login queues for the launch weekend. The developers revealed that they never expected that more than a million people would be online for the Path of Exile 2 Early Access release. Although they have ordered more servers for the release weekend, players still might face slight issues at the launch.

Now, this is quite common for big multiplayer games during the launch weekend. As long as the game is not completely broken, players won’t have much to complain about as they knowingly participate in an Early Access version of the game.

With the concerns of a login queue, it’s best to get into the game the closest to launch, so preload Path of Exile 2 early access by following our guide here.

Tell us what you think about the massive response Path of Exile 2 Early Access has received. I personally am highly impressed by the number, as it is unprecedented to have over 1 million sales of a game still in Early Access, which will also launch free on the final release.