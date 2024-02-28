New ‘Paranormal Activity’ Video Game Revealed by the Mortuary Assistant Team

Going on for over a decade, the cult horror Paranormal Activity series has established its own place among cinema buffs. However, in all this time, the series has never seen a proper video game. Well, that has now changed, as Darkstone Digital and DreadXP have announced a new game titled Paranormal Activity: Found Footage. The companies will be working with Paramount Game Studios to make this horror experience possible.

Darkstone Digital is famous for its work on The Mortuary Assistant. The game was critically appreciated by the masses and is one of the great horror experiences out there. With the company working with an IP like Paranormal Activity, expectations are naturally high.

The publishers DreadXP also posted a reveal trailer for the game on their YouTube channel, showcasing the footage-style atmosphere that Paranormal Activity is known for.

As per an exclusive report by Variety, Paramount’s “Paranormal Activity” horror franchise is slated to release in 2026. When talking about the game, the publisher DreadXP stated:

“this will bring the franchise’s groundbreaking found-footage style to horror enthusiasts in surprising new ways, immersing them in a story that expands upon the lore and world of the films.”

While there is still no confirmation on the platforms, the game will likely be available on most of them. Earlier in 2017, a VR Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul was released for PS4 and PC. The creator, however, was different, and the game received mixed reviews. Image Courtesy: VRWERX

Brian Clarke, the co-director for DreadXP and creative director for DarkStone Digital, is leading the Paranormal Activity games developers team. The game will also have a “Haunt System,” along with found-footage-style gameplay the series is known for. This system will dynamically change the types of scares that unfold based on players’ actions.

Starting in 2007, Paranormal Activity is a cult classic among horror movie fans. DreadXP producer Patrick Ewald, talking about this collaboration, described this as a thrilling opportunity to bring the world of Paranormal Activity to gamers everywhere. Clarke further added:

“The success of the ‘Paranormal Activity’ franchise epitomizes the power and reach of the horror genre. If you thought ‘The Mortuary Assistant’ was scary, we’re taking what we learned during the development of that title and cranking it up with a more reactive and horrifying haunting system. It’s going to be intense!”

As a horror lover who recently played a Dino Island game, I cannot wait for a good Paranormal Activity game to arrive. What are your thoughts on this new collaboration? Let us know in the comments below.