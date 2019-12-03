Almost every phone maker will be adopting the next-gen 5G network technology in 2020. We will start to see the initial wave of 5G-capable Android phones later this month. Oppo will also be joining in on the fun soon with the launch of the Reno 3 series. But, before it unveils the next Reno device, Oppo will hold the inaugural INNO DAY 2019 conference in Shenzhen, China on December 10.

The Chinese giant organized the first-ever INNO DAY conference last year but it was not open to the media and general public. It was an internal technology exhibition that was used to showcase Oppo’s “R&D capacity and breakthroughs across various fields.” Oppo also invited industry experts to hold in-depth discussions about future technologies.

The format will be pretty much the same for the company’s INNO DAY 2019, except for that it’s now open to global media, analysts, industry partners, and the masses. You’re going to see the company demo its cutting-edge technologies and talks to the “industry experts, partners, and opinion leaders to shed a light on the enormous changes 5G will bring.”

If you’re interested in checking out the schedule and other conference-related info, then you can visit the INNO DAY website right here.