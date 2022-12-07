Oppo Reno 8 Pro House of the Dragon Limited Edition Comes to India

After teasing the limited edition Oppo Reno 8 Pro House of the Dragon variant, the company has finally launched the phone in India. The new variant of the Reno 8 Pro celebrates the popularity of the Game of Thrones spin-off series globally. Here’s a look at the details if you intend to buy one for yourself.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro House of the Dragon Edition Arrives

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro House of the Dragon limited edition phone comes in a Glazed black option and gets a collectible set to go by the theme. The box includes a special phone case, a dragon-shaped SIM ejector pin, a keychain, a phone holder, and a special Dragon Egg Collectible. There’s also a handwritten scroll by King Viserys I Targaryen.

The new Oppo Reno 8 Pro variant comes with a price of Rs 45,999, which is the same as the original Reno 8 Pro. The limited edition collectible set is now available for pre-booking and can be bought, starting December 13 via Flipkart.

Apart from the themed cosmetic changes, the new Reno 8 Pro 5G remains the same as the OG model. To recall, the phone comes with a 6.67-inch Flexible AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max chipset. It comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

For photography, the phone has the MariSilicon X NPU for cleared and detailed photos. It includes a 50MP main camera with PDAF, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. The front has a 32MP Sony IMX709 snapper. There’s support for the Night Portrait, 960fps AI Slow-Motion, Hyperlapse, Portrait mode, AutoFocus Smart Selfie, and more features.

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging and runs ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12. It gets an X-linear motor, and an in-display fingerprint scanner, among other things.

So, will you go for the House of the Dragon-themed Oppo Reno 8 Pro? Let us know in the comments below.