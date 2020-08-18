Oppo has launched a new 10,000mAh power bank with 18W fast charging support in India. The company had launched a 10,000mAh power bank with 20W fast charging last November.

In terms of design, the power bank features a matte finish with curved edges. Oppo says the power bank follows a lightweight 3D curved design with a ridged texture. The power bank weighs 273 grams.

According to Oppo, the new power bank has 12-factor safety assurance to protect the gadget from overheating, output short-circuiting, input under-voltage fluctuations, and more.

If you’re planning to charge your wearables such as TWS earbuds or smartwatch, you will be glad to know that Oppo has added a low-current charging mode in its power bank. You can simply double press on the power button to activate low-current charging mode.

As far as the ports are concerned, the Oppo power bank 2 comes with two USB-A ports and a single USB-C port. In an attempt to bridge the gap between ports, Oppo is offering a dual-connector charging cable with the power bank that helps you charge both micro-USB and USB-C gadgets.

The power bank supports two-way fast charging and hence, you can charge the power bank at 18W and charge devices at 18W using the power bank. Oppo says this helps to achieve up to 50 percent faster charging when compared with 5W charging. That said, your device has to be compatible with QuickCharge or USB-PD standards to get those speeds.

You can buy the Oppo 10000 mAh 18W power bank 2 from Flipkart in black and color variants. The power bank is priced at Rs.1,299.

Buy Oppo 10000 mAh 18W power bank (Rs.1,299)