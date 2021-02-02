As promised last week, Poco launched its M2 successor, the Poco M3 in India today. The company teased the India launch of the device late last month with a tweet from their official handle. However, they did not reveal the pricing of the variants. Well now, the device is officially available to buy in India, and here’s everything you need to know.

Poco M3 Launched in India

The Chinese manufacturers launched the Poco M3 on Flipkart, and the price starts from a humble Rs 10,999 for the base 6GB + 64 GB variant. The higher-storage option that comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage is priced at Rs 11,999.

It comes in three color options – Power Black, Cool Blue, and Yellow, and you can also exchange your old smartphone (for specific regions only) at market value to cut the price of the M3 further.

Poco M3: Key Specifications

Now, if you are unaware, Poco already launched the Poco M3 in global markets late last year. The company even made a special Cyberpunk 2077 edition of the device. So, as you can guess, we already know what the smartphone packs inside.

The latest dual-SIM Poco featurM3 features the Snapdragon 662 and runs on Android 10-based MIUI 12 for Poco out-of-the-box. On the front, there is a 6.53-inch Full HD+ panel with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It also packs 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM, which is the same in both variants.

Coming to the cameras, the Poco M3 has a gigantic camera module at the back with a massive Poco branding. This camera module rocks a triple-camera setup with a 48MP primary wide lens, a 2MP macro lens, and another 2MP depth sensor. For taking selfies, Poco installed an 8MP selfie camera in the teardrop notch of the display.

Apart from these, the device features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor that doubles as the power button, built-in UFS 2.2 storage, and support for a microSD card for storage expansion up to 512GB.

The Chinese smartphone brand, at this price range and with the above specs, aims to compete with smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy M11, the Motorola G9 Power, and the Realme 7i in India.

