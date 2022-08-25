Oppo Enco Buds 2 with up to 28 Hours Listening Time Launched in India

Oppo has launched a new pair of truly wireless earbuds called the Enco Buds 2 in India. These succeed the Oppo Enco Buds (launched last year) and come with up to 28 hours of listening time, AI noise cancellation for calls, and more. Check out the details.

Oppo Enco Buds 2: Specs and Features

The Oppo Enco Buds 2 features an in-ear design with a stem and has a weight of 4 grams (each earbud). It comes with a 10mm Large Titanized Driver and unique bass booster, meant to deliver clear and deep bass.

There’s support for Oppo’s signature Live Stereo Sound Effects (Original Sound, Bass Boost and Clear Vocals settings via the HeyMelody app), along with Dolby Atmos. The Enco Buds 2 comes with AI deep noise cancellation for calls, which separates human voices from ambient noise in real time with the help of a deep neural network (DNN).

The earbuds are backed by a 40mAh battery (each), while the charging case has a 460mAh battery. This is claimed to provide up to 7 hours of playback time and up to 28 hours with the charging case. It can also provide an hour’s playback time after a 10-minute charging time. The full charge time is around 90 minutes.

Additionally, the Oppo Enco Buds 2 has low latency with Bluetooth version 5.2, Game mode, Open Up Flash Connect for auto-pairing, and IPX4 water resistance. It also comes with touch controls: double-tap to play music/go to the next song/answer calls. reject calls, triple-tap for the previous song, and touch and hold to adjust volume/enter pairing mode. The double-tap gesture can also photos via the paired phone’s camera. It supports AAC and SBC codecs.

Price and Availability

The Oppo Enco Buds 2 is priced at Rs 1,799 and competes with the likes of the Realme Buds Air 3 Neo, the Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro, and more. They will be available to buy, starting August 31 via Flipkart and the company’s website.

You can buy the new Oppo earbuds in a single black color.