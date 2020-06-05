Alongside the Reno4 and Reno4 Pro, Oppo also took the wraps off a new fitness band – the Oppo Band – in China today. It comes equipped with an AMOLED display, 14-day battery life, heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring, and a ton of other features.

Oppo Band: Specs and Features

The Oppo Band sports a 1.1-inch AMOLED touchscreen – slightly larger than the 0.95-inch screen aboard the Mi Band 4. It has a 126 x 294 resolution, supports 100% DCI-P3 wide color gamut and you have access to over 160 watch faces. Only 5 watch faces are available on the fitness band at a time. The rest of the watch faces are accessible from the Health app.

Oppo Band supports continuous heart rate tracking, sleep monitoring (with analysis and sleep improvement plans), and blood oxygen monitoring (thanks to the SpO2 sensor on board). All of this data is available within the Health app. You can analyze the same and improve your health, sleeping habits.

The fitness tracker supports 12 sport modes including outdoor running, outdoor cycling, walking, treadmill, indoor cycling, free training, fat loss running, badminton, swimming, rowing, elliptical, and weightlifting. It connects over Bluetooth 5.0 and has NFC support for payments in tow as well.

Oppo Band is water-resistant up to 50 meters/ 5 ATM. It has support for notifications, alarm, timer, music controls, weather app, and find my phone built-in as well. Finally, the fitness band includes a 100mAh battery and the company promises up to 14-days of battery life on a single charge. It can be juiced up using a cradle, as seen above.

Price and Availability

Oppo Band has been priced at 199 yuan (around Rs. 2,121) and is now up for sale in China. It will be available in two colorways, i.e Night Black and Mist Purple.

There’s also a premium fashion version of the Oppo Band, which is priced at 249 yuan (around Rs. 2,650). It will come in two variants as well, i.e Quicksand Gold and Starry Black. This fashion version goes on sale from 9th July in China.