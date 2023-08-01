Oppo A78 Launched With 50MP Cameras in India; Check out the Details!

Oppo has launched its all-new A78 smartphone in India as a successor to last year’s Oppo A77 device. Priced under Rs 20,000, this device comes equipped with the Snapdragon 680 Soc, an AMOLED display, support for 67W SUPERVOOC charging, and much more. Check out the details below.

Oppo A78: Specs and Features

The Oppo A78 comes with a Diamond Matrix Back Design back panel with a metallic gloss finish. It sports a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 600 nits of peak brightness, 180Hz Touch Sampling Rate, and Widevine L1 certification.

At the back, the device is equipped with a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor. The center teardrop selfie cutout houses an 8MP selfie camera. There’s support for Dual-View videos, portrait mode, and more camera features.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the Snapdragon 680 chipset coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. There is also the option to virtually expand the RAM up to 8GB and expand the storage via an SD Card up to 1TB. The inclusion of Oppo’s Dynamic Computing Engine ensures a stutter and lag-free smartphone experience.

A 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W SUPERVOOC fast charging keeps the device up and running. And when you run out of juice, you can fully charge the device in 45 minutes. The A78 offers dual stereo speakers with Real Original Sound Technology tested by Dirac. An additional Ultra Volume Mode lets you turn the device volume up to 200%. The device runs ColorOS 13.1 based on Android 13 and enables features like AI-based translation, auto-pixelated photos in screenshots, privacy safe for sensitive data, and much more.

Price and Availability

The Oppo A78 is priced at Rs 17,499 and will be available starting today via the official Oppo store, Flipkart, and Oppo-authorized retail outlets. You can grab the device in Aqua Green and Mist Black color options.

Additionally, if you participate in the introductory sale of Oppo, you can avail a cashback of up to 10% from its retail outlets and enjoy no-cost EMI for up to 3 months from partner banks like SBI, Kotak, and much more. You will also be eligible for an instant Rs 1,500 discount if you purchase the device via Flipkart and can avail of a bonus of Rs 500 off as part of Oppo’s Exchange + Loyalty Program.