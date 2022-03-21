Oppo A76, A96 with Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched in India; Entry-Level Oppo A16e Announced Too

Ahead of the official launch of the Oppo K10 on March 23, Oppo has launched three new A-series smartphones in the mid-budget category as well as the budget category in India today. These include the Oppo A76, A96, and an entry-level A16e smartphone. So, let’s take a look at the key specs, features, and price details of the new Oppo smartphones.

Oppo A-Series Smartphones Launched in India

Oppo A76 and Oppo A96

Starting with the Oppo A76 and the Oppo A96, both of these come with the Glow Design and similar specs, except for a few minor feature differences in the display and the camera department.

While the Oppo A76 sports a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD display with support for a 90Hz refresh rate, the Oppo A96 comes with a slightly bigger 6.59-inch FHD+ (2412 x 1080p) IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. There is a punch-hole for selfie cameras on both models. The A76 comes with an 8MP selfie shooter, while the A96 sports a 16MP sensor.

Oppo A96

Speaking of the rear cameras, there is a difference here too. The Oppo A76 has a 13MP main camera and a 2MP depth sensor, while the A96 packs a 50MP primary lens. The secondary camera for the A96 is the same as on the A76.

Under the hood, the Oppo A76 and the A96 pack the same Snapdragon 680 processor that comes with an integrated Adreno 610 GPU. The Oppo A76 supports 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM, while the Oppo A96 comes with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. Both the models come with 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage and a memory card slot for storage expansion. Furthermore, both the devices are backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

Oppo A76

Other than these, the Oppo A76 and the Oppo A96 come with dual-SIM support, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a USB-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. They run Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 out-of-the-box and feature a fingerprint sensor and Face Unlock. Additionally, the Oppo A76 comes in Glowing Blue and Glowing Black color options, while the A96 comes in Sunset Blue and Starry Black colorways.

Oppo A16e

Apart from the A76 and A96, Oppo has also announced the entry-level Oppo A16e for budget-focused customers. Although the company did not reveal the price of the device yet, we have the entire spec sheet on the company’s official website.

Oppo A16e

The Oppo A16e features a 6.52-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen with support for a standard 60Hz refresh rate. Unlike the A76 and the A96, the A16e comes with a teardrop notch with a 5MP selfie snapper. There is a single 13MP camera at the back.

Under the hood, the device packs a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset, paired with up to 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 64GB of eMMC storage. Thankfully, there is a built-in microSD slot to expand the storage to 1TB. The phone is backed by a 4,230mAh battery, which sadly charges via a micro-USB port. There is, however, a 3.5mm headphone jack onboard. It runs Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 out of the box. The phone also supports Face Unlock and comes in three color options – Midnight Black, Blue, and White.

Price and Availability

Now, coming to the prices, the lower-end Oppo A76 is priced at Rs 17,499 in India. The Oppo A96, on the other hand, comes at a price of Rs 19,999. Both of them compete with the likes of the Redmi Note 11 Pro, Realme 9 Pro, and more in the sub-Rs 20,000 price range. They are currently available to buy on Oppo’s official website in India and across various offline stores.