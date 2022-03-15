Oppo K10 to Launch in India on March 23, Reveals Now-Deleted Microsite

Earlier this month, Oppo confirmed to launch the first Dimensity 8000-powered smartphone in the market. The company had revealed that it will be the Oppo K10, though it did not share any launch timeline for the device. Now, the Indian website of the Chinese giant has confirmed that the Oppo K10will launch in India later this month. Check out the details below to find out more.

Oppo K10 India Launch Confirmed

While Oppo is yet to reveal the launch date for its first K-series smartphone, the Oppo K10, in China, a now-deleted microsite for the device gave away its launch date in India. The microsite, which went live on Oppo’s official website in India, confirmed that the company will launch the device in the country on March 23. Furthermore, the landing page also revealed the back design of the device, ahead of its official release in India.

The company teased the Oppo K10 in India via a teaser video shared from its official Twitter handle in India. The tweet included a link for a dedicated microsite on Flipkart, suggesting that it would be a Flipkart-exclusive product. Plus, the company also confirmed that it will reveal more about the device on March 16, which is tomorrow. Kuriosity. Kreation. Konfusion?

However, ahead of the unveiling, a dedicated microsite for the Oppo K10 went live on Oppo’s website, confirming the launch date and the back design. Although the microsite was live for some time, it has now been taken down by Oppo. So now, if you open the link for the microsite, you will get a 404-error.

According to the now-deleted microsite of the Oppo K10, the device will come with dual rear cameras, including a 50MP primary sensor, along with a special “Glow Design” back panel that will combine both matte and glossy textures to deliver a unique in-hand feel and look. You can check out the Oppo K10’s back design in the image below.

Image: Oppo | Via: GSMArena

Furthermore, the device is confirmed to pack the MediaTek Dimensity 8000 SoC and is rumored to be priced under Rs 30,000 in India. The above image also reveals that the Oppo K10 will come with a USB-C port for charging and a 3.5mm audio jack at the bottom. It will come in two color options – blue and black.

Other than these, however, Oppo did not reveal much about the specs and features. However, we expect the company to share more details about the Oppo K10 ahead of its official release on March 23. So yeah, stay tuned for further updates, and let us know your thoughts about the back design of the Oppo K10 in the comments below.