Celebrating 6 years of its presence in the Indian market along with a 5 million strong community in the country, Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus has today launched the ‘Red Cable Club’ in India as an exclusive club for OnePlus users where the company’s customers will gain access to free goodies and contests.

The Red Cable Club will offer OnePlus users the following advantages and offers:

The Red Cable Jackpot (valid till 31 December): users can try their luck once per day, and stand a chance to win gift boxes worth ₹1,00,000, and 50% discount on Bullets Wireless 2.

Red Cable Club members will also get 50GB free cloud storage for 1 year.

Apart from those perks, members will also get OnePlus Care Benefits which include:

Free 1 year extended warranty on the OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 7, and OnePlus 7T series of smartphones.

50% off on battery replacement for the OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T, OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T, and OnePlus 6 series of smartphones

Upgrade plan for every OnePlus smartphone from the OnePlus 1, all the way to the OnePlus 7T series.

Commenting on the launch of the OnePlus Red Cable Club, the company’s CEO, Pete Lau said “Our community has been at the core of OnePlus in our journey over the years. As we complete 6 successful years, the launch of the OnePlus Red Cable Club is a testament of our gratitude to our 5 million strong OnePlus community in India.” “Our community started with a few in 2013 that took a chance on the newest player in the market. Today, six years later, we are many. In fact, as of December 2019, we are 5 million strong in India! You have helped us create the most connected, enthusiastic and driven community in the world” he added in a forum post.

To get more details on the OnePlus Red Cable Club, and to register yourself as a member, you can head over to the official Red Cable Club website.