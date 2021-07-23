OnePlus was caught throttling the performance of many popular apps on the OnePlus 9 series last week. Soon after, the company admitted that was the case and claimed it is for optimizing the device’s performance. However, given the vocal feedback and backlash, OnePlus is now planning to add an option to let users turn off this optimized mode in OxygenOS.

Disable Throttling on OnePlus Phones

Speaking to Android Police, OnePlus revealed its plans to add the optimized mode toggle with OxygenOS 12. From what it looks like, this toggle is unlikely to arrive in a software update to OxygenOS 11. As a result, owners of affected OnePlus phones like the OnePlus 9 series will have to wait for months to utilize the device’s complete potential.

In fact, the company has confirmed that these optimizations will also be present in OnePlus 9R and the newly-launched Nord 2. “Since different chips perform differently and we want to make sure to get the best performance and efficiency out of each one, we’ve implemented performance optimizations to varying degrees on the OnePlus 9R and Nord 2,” OnePlus told Android Police.

“However, given the clear feedback from users and media, our R&D team is currently working to add an option to let users turn on/ off this optimized mode and have better control over the performance of their phones. We’re targeting to have this solution ready with one of the first builds of OxygenOS 12”, said OnePlus.

The specifics of this upcoming toggle remain unclear for now. We will have to wait and see if this option will be part of the setup process or if users will have to manually switch it from the Settings. We will be updating you when OnePlus adds this toggle to OxygenOS 12, so stay tuned for more updates.