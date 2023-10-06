OnePlus Pad Go Launched in India; Starts at Rs 19,999

After a fair share of leaks and official teasers, OnePlus has finally launched its second tablet, the OnePlus Pad Go in India. This one is more of a mid-range option and comes with Dolby Atmos support, a 2.4K display, and much more at under Rs 25,000. Check out the details below.

OnePlus Pad Go: Specs and Features

The OnePlus Pad Go takes its design inspiration from the original OnePlus Pad and has a sleek design. However, it features a slightly smaller 11.35-inch LCD display. It also has a 2.4K resolution as opposed to the 2.8K resolution of the OnePlus Pad and comes with a 90Hz refresh rate. Other display details include 400 nits of brightness, 86.40% screen-to-body ratio, and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. There’s also support for TÜV Rheinland certification for low blue light and Bedtime Mode with color temperature to make it easier to watch stuff in the dark.

The tablet is powered by the mid-range MediaTek Helio G99 chipset and comes equipped with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. There’s also an option to expand the storage by up to 1TB via a memory card slot. On the camera front, you get a single rear snapper and selfie shooter both rated at 8MP.

There’s also a smaller 8,000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging. It runs OxygenOS 13.2 based on Android 13. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, and a USB Type-C port. There’s also support for quad speakers with Dolby Atmos and Face Unlock. The OnePlus Pad Go comes in a single Twin Mint color.

Additional features include Screen Mirroring, Auto Connect to fastly pair with nearby devices, and more. It comes in LTE and Wi-Fi variants.

Price and Availability

The OnePlus Pad Go starts at Rs 19,999 and will be up for grabs, starting October 20 via Amazon, Flipkart, the OnePlus Store (both online and offline), and leading retail stores. It will be available for pre-booking from October 12. Check out all the prices below.

8GB+128GB/Wi-Fi: Rs 19,999

8GB+128GB/LTE: Rs 21,999

8GB+256GB/LTE: Rs 23,999

As for the offers, buyers can get Rs 2,000 instant discount as a bank offer and a folio cover worth Rs 1,399 for free.