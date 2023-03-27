OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite Leaked Price Is Here; Check It Out!

OnePlus recently revealed that it would introduce the new Nord CE 3 Lite and the Nord Buds 2 on April 4 (both globally and in India) and now days ahead of the ‘Larger than life‘ launch event, we have the leaked price of the upcoming Nord smartphone. Check out the details right below.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite Price Leaked

A recent report by PriceBaba suggests that the Indian price of the Nord CE 3 Lite is expected to be a bit lower. It could have an MRP of Rs 27,999 for the 8GB+128GB model. This could further decrease and go under Rs 25,000.

Popular leakster Snoopy Tech also divulged information on the Nord CE 3 Lite’s price and the spec sheet. The Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is suggested to be priced at €329, which translates to Rs 29,100. This will also be for the 8GB+128GB model. Although, we expect the company to launch a few more RAM+Storage configurations. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite

Pastel Lime/Chromatic Gray

6.72" 2400 x 1080 120 Hz LCD Display

128 GB (+ microSD) / 8 GB

Snapdragon 695 5G

108 MP f/1.7 Wide

2 MP f/2.4 Depth

2 MP f/2.4 Macro

16 MP f/2.4 Front

5000 mAh w 67w SuperVooc

Oxygen OS 13.1 (2 OS/3Y Security)

As for specs, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite is expected to feature a 6.72-inch LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to have the Snapdragon 695 SoC, much like its predecessor, along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The camera part could include a 108MP primary snapper, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor, along with a 16MP selfie shooter. It could be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. The phone is most likely to run Android 13-based OxygenOS 13.1. OnePlus is expected to release 2 major updates and 3 security ones. The design will include big camera housings, flat edges, a punch-hole screen, and a refreshing Pastel Lime color. Of course, we can expect more colors too like the Chromatic Gray, as per the leak.

OnePlus will also launch the Nord Buds 2 with the pill-shaped in-ear design and some upgrades. It is expected to be an affordable TWS offering. We shall get proper details regarding both new Nord products on April 4. So, stay tuned for further information.