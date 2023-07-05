OnePlus Nord Buds 2R Introduced in India at an Affordable Price

Alongside the OnePlus Nord 3 and Nord CE 3, the company has taken the wraps off the Nord Buds 2R earbuds as well. These TWS earbuds are a slimmed-down variant of the Nord Buds 2 launched a few months back. Nord Buds 2R come with 12.4mm bass-heavy drivers, longer battery life, AI noise cancellation, and more. Let’s look at the details and the specs of the Nord Buds 2R below.

OnePlus Nord Buds 2R: Specs and Features

The Nord Buds 2R is designed to provide maximum comfort with its ergonomic matte finish plastic in-ear design and soft silicon tips. The buds rest within a rectangular charging case with rounded edges. It comes with 12.4mm drivers for rich bass and increased airflow. This allows the earbuds to push clear sound quality while listening to music, as per OnePlus.

The Buds 2R comes equipped with OnePlus’ AI Clear Call Algorithm coupled with dual microphones on each earbud to support AI Noise Cancellation. This enables the TWS to utilize a plethora of features like wind-noise reduction functionality and voice quality optimization in loud environments.

With OnePlus smartphones, you will be able to take advantage of a Sound Master Equalizer that will allow you to shift between three preset options as well as create a custom EQ of your own. This feature will work via the HeyMelody app on non-OnePlus phones. Further, whenever you use the Dolby Atmos or Dirac Audio Tuner feature on your OnePlus device, you will be able to create a multi-dimensional soundstage.

With up to 38 hours of playback time (including the case), the Nord Buds 2R can turn into your perfect audio companion. It is able to achieve this, thanks to a 480mAh battery in the case and a 36mAh battery in each earbud. It supports Bluetooth version 5.3 and 94ms low latency for up to 10m of usable connection and immersive gameplay. It is also IP55 water and sweat resistant.

Other noteworthy features include Google Fast Pairing, Touch Controls, OnePlus Fast Pair, and support for AI voice assistants. It will be available in Deep Grey and Triple Blue color options.

Price and Availability

The OnePlus Nord Buds 2R will retail at Rs 2,199 in India, with the Deep Gray color going on sale first on July 5. The Triple Blue colorway will be able to buy on July 15.