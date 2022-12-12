OnePlus Monitor X 27 and E 24 with up to a 165Hz Display Launched in India

As revealed previously, OnePlus has officially entered the monitor segment with the launch of the OnePlus Monitor X 27 and the Monitor E 24 in India. Both monitors come with a sleek look, support for up to 165Hz refresh rate, and more. Have a look at the details.

OnePlus Monitor X 27: Specs and Features

The OnePlus Monitor X27 has a 27-inch 2K display with support for a 165Hz refresh rate and 1 ms response time for clear and non-lagging output. There’s support for AMD Freemium Sync for enhanced gameplay without screen tears or jittering.

The IPS panel comes with a 178-degree wide-angle view, DisplayHDR 400, 350 nits of brightness, and an aspect ratio of 16:9. There’s also support for a 95% DCI-P3 color gamut and the TÜV Rheinland certification.

The OnePlus Monitor X 27 comes with a metal design and a 3-side bezel-less display. It has an adjustable stand for the pivot, tilt, and swivel modes. Connectivity-wise, the monitor has a USB Type-C port for charging (with support for 65W fast charging) and data transfer, an HDMI 2.1 port, USB 3.0, 1 DP, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

You also get to use 5 viewing modes: Standard mode, Movie mode, Game mode, Picture mode, and Web mode. Plus, there are dual PbP and PiP split-screen modes for multitasking. The OnePlus Monitor X 27 comes in black.

OnePlus Monitor E 24: Specs and Features

The OnePlus Monitor E 24 has a 24-inch Full HD IPS screen with a 75Hz refresh rate with Adaptive Sync technology, 16.7 million colors, a 16:9 aspect ratio, and 250 nits of brightness. The bezel-less display also comes with the TÜV Rheinland certification.

It also comes with an adjustable metal stand and USB-C for charging (with 18W fast charging) and data transfer. The screen modes remain the same as the OnePlus Monitor X 27. Additionally, the E 24 has an HDMI 1.4 port, a VGA port, and a headphone jack. It also comes in black.

Price and Availability

The OnePlus Monitor X 27 retails at Rs 27,999 and will be up for grabs via the company’s website, starting December 15. There’s no word on the price and availability details of the OnePlus Monitor E 24 but it could fall under Rs 20,000.

People interested in the OnePlus Monitor X 27 can also get a discount of Rs 1,000 on the use of ICICI Bank cards and the option to get no-cost EMI for up to 6 months.