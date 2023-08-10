OnePlus Announces Lifetime Screen Warranty After ‘Green Line’ Display Issue

Several users have reported a ‘green line’ issue emerging on the display of OnePlus phones, something that has been prevalent for OLED displays. As a result, OnePlus has decided to offer a lifetime screen warranty for the affected models. Have a look at the details.

OnePlus Offers Lifetime Screen Warranty

A report by Android Authority confirms that OnePlus will offer a lifetime screen warranty on smartphones with a green line on their displays. This is available for Indian users only as of now.

Affected devices will get a free screen replacement and those with affected older models like the OnePlus 8, the OnePlus 8T, the OnePlus 9, and the OnePlus 9R, will get a voucher of up to Rs 25,500, which will provide help people easily exchange it for a new OnePlus device. This was brought to light by a Telegram user ‘@docnok63.’ There’s also an additional bonus if the affected device is replaced with the OnePlus 10R, which is an India-exclusive phone.

Source: Android Authority

OnePlus’ statement reads, “We realize that this issue has caused a great deal of inconvenience to the affected users, and we apologize for it. In line with our unwavering commitment, we encourage users to visit the nearest OnePlus service center for device diagnosis, and we will provide free screen replacement for all devices affected by the situation. On select OnePlus 8 and 9 Series devices, we are also offering a voucher that will provide the user with a fair percentage of the device value to upgrade to a new OnePlus device. In light of the current situation, we are now offering a lifetime screen warranty on all affected devices. Thank you for your understanding and support.“

This development offers a sigh of relief to users and would further encourage both old and existing users to be a part of the OnePlus family. Although, there’s no word on which OnePlus models are affected by the ‘green line‘ display issue and what are the prerequisites for the screen replacement.

So, are you also affected by the ‘green line’ issue? Are you planning to avail yourself of the screen warranty offered by OnePlus? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Featured Image: OnePlus 9