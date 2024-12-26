OnePlus Ace 5 aka OnePlus 13R Makes Its Debut in China

OnePlus is coming out with its latest series of devices, and after the release of the OnePlus 13, all eyes were on the Ace 5. Well, the day is here as the OnePlus Ace 5 has finally made its debut in the Chinese market. This device will likely come out as the OnePlus 13R in other regions so let’s take a look at its specs and availability.

OnePlus Ace 5: Specifications

This year OnePlus is ditching the curved design of last year, and going with a completely flat display. However, the specs are not much of a departure from the previous model. It sports a 6.78 inch, 1.5K BOE X2 flat 8T LTPO display, with 120Hz refresh rate, and 1600nits peak brightness. For display protection, it rocks an OPPO Crystal Shield.

Image Credit: OnePlus (via: OnePlus Website, screenshot by Anshuman Jain/ Beebom)

For the internals, OnePlus has gone with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. This is built on a 4nm architecture and features an 8-core layout with a 3.3 GHz max frequency. This is coupled with Adreno 750 GPU. It also comes with a huge 6400 mAh battery and an 80W charger to top it off completely in no time.

Coming to the cameras, it features a main Sony IMX906 50MP shooter, along with an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP macro. This is a bit contrary to what we have heard as the assumption has been that the OnePlus 13R will come with a telephoto lens. On the front, we have a 16MP IMX480 camera. It can do a max of 4K 60 in video recording.

Apart from these, you get Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 7, NFC, IR blaster, and IP65 rating against dust and minor splashes. The frame is constructed out of metal and there’s an in-display optical fingerprint scanner on the display. The OnePlus Ace 5 will weigh 206 grams and has a thickness of 8.02mm. It runs on the latest version of ColorOS 15 based on Android 15.

OnePlus Ace 5: Availability and Pricing

Image Credit: OnePlus (via: OnePlus Website, screenshot by Anshuman Jain/ Beebom)

The phone comes in three color options, Black, Titanium, and a Ceramic special edition model. It will come in multiple RAM and storage variants with the 12GB + 256GB starting at 2299 Yuan (~$315), 16GB + 256GB for 2499 Yuan (~$340), 12GB + 512GB for 2799 Yuan (~$385), 16GB + 512GB at 2999 Yuan (~$410), 16GB + 1TB at 3499 Yuan (~ $480) respectively. It will be available directly from the OnePlus website in China.