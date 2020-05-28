Having launched the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro in India earlier this month, the company recently announced that the devices would be available for purchase in the country from May 29. Now, however, the company says that it is altering its sales plan because of unforeseen production issues.

In an official forum post on Wednesday, OnePlus said that it is being forced to alter its plans after the production of the OnePlus 8-series was ‘temporarily halted’ last week. The company, however, claims that production is already back up and running, so one would hope that things would get back to normal sooner rather than later.

As for the new release schedule, both devices will still go up for sale May 29th, but rather than have open sales, as was first announced, OnePlus will hold a “special limited sale” across online and offline channels at Noon IST on that day. OnePlus also said it would announce the full release schedule for the two devices in the near future. In case you’ve already pre-booked the OnePlus 8-series on Amazon or the OnePlus web-store, you’ll be able to buy it once stocks are available.

OnePlus hasn’t detailed the exact reason why production was halted last week, but it might be because Oppo’s Greater Noida factory, which manufactures OnePlus devices for the Indian market, was forced to close last week after a number of employees there tested positive for COVID-19.

While we speculated that the shutdown might cause issues with the OnePlus 8 sale in India, the company denied any problems and claimed that its plans were not affected by the developments. However, it now seems that the production of the OnePlus 8-seres was, indeed, affected by the shutdown.