Gachiakuta Anime Release Date Announced with an Electrifying Trailer

Gachiakuta has been hailed as one of the most promising modern shonen manga, with the potential to save the future of the category. After impressing manga fans, Kei Urana’s Gachiakuta is all set to take anime fans by storm. Today, we have received the official Gachiakuta anime trailer and release date, and it looks as good as promised.

Earlier, the fandom only got a July release window, but the production staff today revealed that the Gachiakuta anime will premiere on July 6, 2025. Ahead of the premiere, advanced screenings are set to take place in Japan, India, Brazil, the US, and a few other countries.

A new key visual and trailer were released to commemorate the release date announcement, which you can check out below:

The explosive new trailer looks fantastic and promises a gritty ride with the main character named Rudo Surebrec, who is thrown off into the depths of the slums. The trailer also reveals the opening song titled HUGs by Paledusk and the ending song titled TOMOSHIBI by DUSTCELL for the Gachiakuta anime.

Studio Bones, which recently produced the My Hero Academia: Vigilantes spinoff, is helming the project. That is one of the reasons Gachiakuta is being touted as one of the most anticipated anime releases in 2025. If you are curious about the main cast of the Gachiakuta anime, they’re as follows:

Rudo Surebrec by Aoi Ichikawa (known for his role as Igarashi Gurimu in Blue Lock, Yamada Asaemon in Hell’s Paradise, and more)

Enjin by Katsuyuki Konishi (known for his roles as Kamina in Gurren Lagann, Tengen Uzui in Demon Slayer, and more)

Riyou Reaper by Yumiri Hanamori (known for her roles as Ai Hayasaka in Kaguya-sama: Love is War, Yamada Asaemon in Hell’s Paradise, and more)

Zanka Nijiku by Matsuoka Yoshitsugu (known for his role as Kazuto in Sword Art Online, Vash in Trigun Stampede, and more)

For those unaware, Kei Urana worked as an assistant to Atsushi Ohkubo when working on Fire Force. She has been dubbed his successor. Ohkubo’s Fire Force is a popular modern shonen series in the anime community.

The rebellion against the oppressors in a unique setting reminds me of One Piece, and I am excited for the release of this anime. With that said, are you planning to watch Gachiakuta anime this July? Let us know in the comments below.