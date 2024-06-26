NYT Strands Today: Hints, Spangram & Answers for June 26

Do you need some help with today’s Strands puzzle? To get the answers for NYT Strands today, you need to put on your best designer outfit and rock the look the best you can. Didn’t get the hint? Well, don’t worry, as we have included the hints and answers for June 26th’s NYT Strands below.

How to Play NYT Strands

Before we get to the puzzle for today, here’s a quick rundown of how you can play NYT Strands for new players:

Using your mouse or fingers (if on a touchscreen), you need to connect letters on a grid to form words. You can drag your mouse to connect letters vertically, horizontally, or diagonally.

Look for the Spangram or the central theme word, which will help you make more sense of the Strands theme.

Apart from the Spangram, you need to find other theme words in the puzzle, finding all of which will solve the puzzle.

However, if you want detailed tips and tricks, check out our guide on how to play NYT Strands.

Today’s Theme for NYT Strands

As revealed by the New York Times, the theme for today’s Strands is — LOOKING GOOD.

All the Hints for Today’s Strands

Spoiler Warning #1: Even though we try our best to be subtle, the hints below might partially spoil the experience. You’ve been warned.

Every Strands game has that one Spangram that you need to decipher and today’s was no exception. The hint for today’s Spangram is — person obsessing over fashion industry.

If you have figured out the Spangram from the above hint, figuring out the theme words will be easy. However, I don’t want to ruin it for you. Instead, here are some hints that may help you:

Hint 1: something upmarket

something upmarket Hint 2: something modern

If these hints are not enough for you to find the Spangram and related theme words, you can fill the in-game hint meter and unlock hints. For today’s Strands, here are some random words we found in my quest to find the theme words — FAIR, CASH, SODA, STAW, SIPPER, PREP, SWANK, FASH, FASHION, and STAIN.

Spoiler Warning #2: The next section reveals the answers for today’s Strands. So, I’d recommend not scrolling if you are still solving the puzzle. However, if you’re stuck though, scroll a wee bit to see the Spangram answer.

Today’s NYT Strands Answers (June 26)

Today’s Strands Spangram

The Spangram for today’s NYT Strands is — FASHIONISTA. As for the direction, the Spangram runs from left to right in the letters grid.

Today’s Strands Answers

If you have scrolled this far, you’re probably ready to see the answers. So, let’s take a look at today’s Strands theme words in Strands:

POSH

SNAZZY

CHIC

SWANK

DRIPPY

SPIFFY

DAPPER

Looking at the theme, I instantly knew that I had to look for pretty and designer things in the grid of letters today. I knew I was on the money when I found the words POSH and CHIC on the left side of the grid. Then, after finding some random words, I chanced upon SNAZZY on the bottom right.

This made it clear to me that the Spangram would either run left to right or vice versa. Now, I found FASHION next, but it wasn’t a theme word or the Spangram. So, I looked some more and decided to use one of my hints. It highlighted SWANK, giving me a better idea of the theme. This was followed by DAPPER and DRIPPY in quick succession, along with today’s Spangram – FASHIONISTA. Then, I called it a day and solved today’s puzzle by connecting SPIFFY.

Yesterday’s NYT Strands Answers

Well, sadly, I had to use one hint to solve today’s Strands. What about you? On a scale of 1-10, how difficult do you think was today’s puzzle? Let us know in the comments below.