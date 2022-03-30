Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Launched as the “World’s Fastest Graphics Card”

Nvidia has officially launched its new GeForce RTX 3090 Ti GPU, which is touted as the world’s fastest GPU yet. The new graphics card is meant for content creators, gamers, and even data scientists. Announced back in January earlier this year, the new GPU is now available for purchase. Here’s a look at the details.

Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti: Tech Specs

The GeForce RTX 3090 Ti comes with 10,752 CUDA cores, which is more than what the RTX 3090 offered. It also features 78 RT-TFLOPs, 40 Shader-TFLOPs, and 320 Tensor-TFLOPs of power. It also comes equipped with 24GB of the fastest 21Gbps GDDR6X memory.

The new GPU is expected to provide 60% faster gaming performance than its younger sibling RTX 3080 Ti GPU, 55% faster performance than the TITAN RTX, and over 9% faster performance than the RTX 3090. Based on Nvidia’s Ampere architecture, the RTX 3090 Ti has a base clock of 1.67GHz and a boost clock of 1.86GHz.

For gamers, the GPU supports 2nd-gen ray tracing, 8K NVIDIA DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling)-accelerated gaming on displays, support for 8K 60Hz, and HDMI 2.1.

There’s support for various features such as Nvidia ShadowPlay, Game Ready Drivers, Nvidia Studio Drivers, live-streaming capabilities with NVIDIA Encoder, and more. Most of these features are also offered by the RTX 3090. You can check out the entire tech specs from over here.

The new Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti GPU is now available via ASUS, Colorful, EVGA, Gainward, Galax, Gigabyte, INNO3D, MSI, Palit, PNY, and Zotac. It starts at $1,999 (around Rs 1,51,000), which is around $500 more than the starting price of the RTX 3090 GPU.