Earlier last year, we witnessed a lot of phone makers adopt screens with higher refresh rates. Asus ROG Phone 2 was the first phone to include a 120Hz AMOLED panel. But, if you have been keeping a close watch on recent developments, then you would know that Galaxy S20 and OnePlus 8 lineup will arrive with 120Hz display panels. Nubia is, however, ready to outclass them by launching a smartphone with a 144Hz display.

In an official Weibo post today, Ni Fei, co-founder and President of Nubia, revealed that the company has started testing a new display panel with a 144Hz refresh rate. Yeah, we have already seen 90Hz panel on the Red Magic 3, 120Hz panels on other phones but a 144Hz display will be a first. And the Red Magic 5G, which launches very soon, could be the first smartphone to feature the 144Hz display.

Fei’s Weibo post also included a screenshot showing off the ‘Screen Refresh Rate’ setting that will allow you to switch between 60Hz, 90Hz, 120Hz, and the default 144Hz refresh rate. The higher refresh rate display will not only allow for smoother day-to-day use but enhance the Red Magic 5G’s gaming experience as well.

A lot more phones will be offering a higher refresh rate display in 2020, so let’s hope popular mobile game makers will follow the trend to add support for higher refresh rates. PUBG Mobile is already confirmed to add 90fps support to the game very soon.

Apart from a higher refresh rate display, Nubia Red Magic 5G is already confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 chipset. Back in December, the company claimed that its upcoming gaming phone would be the first dual-mode 5G gaming smartphone powered by Qualcomm’s flagship chipset. Details on the next Red Magic 5G (or the Red Magic 4, as it may be called) are still scarce but we will update you once Nubia outs an official launch date. I hope it still includes the gaming aesthetic, RGB lighting, physical fan (just for fun), improved air triggers, and dual front-firing speakers.