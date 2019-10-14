Nubia’s latest gaming phone, the Red Magic 3S is coming to India on October 17, the company has confirmed with a poster on its official website in India. The Nubia Red Magic 3S is the company’s update to the Red Magic 3 that was launched back in May this year.

Nubia Red Magic 3S: Specs

In terms of hardware, the Red Magic 3S is a performance powerhouse. The device features a Snapdragon 855+ Mobile Platform, paired with 8GB/12GB RAM, and 128GB/256GB UFS 3.0 storage. That’s on par with every other flagship out there.

The phone also comes with a 6.65-inch FullHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate for smoother animations and a smooth gaming experience which puts it well in line with flagships like the OnePlus 7T, and the OnePlus 7T Pro. The phone also has a 240Hz touch sampling rate, which means it can analyse touch inputs as fast as 240 times in a second, which is great for reducing touch-latency and is something gamers will appreciate in games like PUBG and Call of Duty: Mobile, where, in high-level games, reactions are everything.

For imaging, the Red Magic 3S comes with the 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor with an f/1.7 aperture lens. There’s also support for 8K video recording, and 1920fps slo-mo.

The battery on the Red Magic 3S is a big 5,000mAh unit as well, and comes with 27W USB-PD fast charging over USB-C so you’ll be able to juice it up in no time.

Nubia Red Magic 3S: Price and Availability

In China, the Red Magic 3S has been launched at CNY2,999 for the base variant (that’s around Rs. 30,000). However, if the pricing of the Red Magic 3 is any hint, the Red Magic 3S should launch somewhere under the Rs. 40,000 price mark, which would put it directly in competition with the OnePlus 7T, and the Asus ROG Phone 2, both of which are incredible phones with high refresh-rates, and top-of-the-line specs.

We’ll be covering the launch of the Red Magic 3S, so stay tuned for more information as well as pricing and availability details.