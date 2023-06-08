NoiseFit Fuse Launched In India; Check out the Details!

Noise has introduced its NoiseFit Fuse smartwatch in India. The wearable device is aimed to deliver a premium smartwatch experience without burning a hole in your pocket. It arrives with features like an HD display, Bluetooth calling, and much more. Check out the price, specs, and more details below.

NoiseFit Fuse: Specs and Features

The Fuse smartwatch features a 1.38-inch circular HD display with 550 nits of brightness. The display is housed within a round chassis made out of metal. There’s a round dial for various quick-access functionalities. It comes with a standard silicon strap in five different color options.

One of the key USPs of the smartwatch is its ability to take calls. This is made possible via Noise’s TruSync Bluetooth Calling technology and Bluetooth version 5.3. You also get access to a full-fledged dial pad with access to call logs and the ability to save up to 10 contacts.

The smartwatch is capable to offer dedicated health and wellness features like breathing practice, female cycle tracking, stress monitoring, heart rate monitoring, SPO2 monitoring, and so on. There are 100+ sports modes to keep an eye on various activities. Noise has a dedicated companion app the NoiseFit app for both Android and iOS that gives you granular customization options for the smartwatch.

With the NoiseFit Fuse, you can get up to 7 days of battery life on a single charge. There are 100+ watch faces to choose from. There’s access to weather updates, daily reminders, and more functionalities. The smartwatch is also IP68 rated for water and sweat resistance.

Price and Availability

The NoiseFit Fuse comes with an introductory price of Rs 1,499. It is available to purchase starting today, from Flipkart and the official GoNoise website.

You can pick the Fuse smartwatch in Jet Black, Rose Pink, Silver Grey, Vintage Brown, and Forest Green color options.

Buy Noisefit Fuse via Flipkart