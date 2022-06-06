WWDC 2022: Apple Unveils Next-Gen CarPlay with Improved Metrics and Widgets

At WWDC 2022, Apple has revealed a revamped CarPlay experience for vehicles. The update brings more controls, multiple-screen support, widget support, and much more. These new updates envision what Apple could achieve in terms of software, something that’s particularly interesting considering the long-rumored Apple Car. Here’s what you should expect from the new CarPlay update.

Apple CarPlay Revamped with New Features

Apple has focused on offering deeper CarPlay integration with hardware on the vehicles. Going forward, CarPlay will support multiple screens within the vehicle to offer a unified experience. Moreover, you can control the radio or change the climate right from CarPlay.

Apple says that CarPlay will now render useful metrics, including speed, fuel level, temperature, and more on the instrument cluster. This is a handy addition for those who like to keep track of details without leaving CarPlay.

To help personalize the experience, Apple will let users change gauge cluster designs. You also get support for widgets to check the weather and music details from the car’s dashboard.

According to Apple, the next-generation CarPlay will come to new vehicles late next year. Partners confirmed to get the new CarPlay experience include Land Rover, Mercedes, Porsche, Nissan, Ford, Lincoln, Audi, Jaguar, Acura, Volvo, Honda, Renault, Infiniti, and Polestar.

Apple says it will share more tidbits about the next-gen CarPlay in the future. And as an interesting stat, the company claims that 98% of new cars have CarPlay support, and 79% of car buyers in the US prefer cars with CarPlay. So, do you like what you see in this cool CarPlay sneak peek? Share your thoughts with us in the comments.