We all know that Apple has some of the best retail stores around the world. The company was one of the pioneers of dedicated retail stores for tech products and it still builds stores that deliver unique retail experiences for the customers. Recently, we saw the company unveil its first all-glass Apple Store in Bangkok. Now, the iPhone-makers have built their first “floating” Apple Store in Singapore.

An All-Glass Floating Dome

Located in the Marina Bay area of Singapore, the Apple Marina Bay Sands store sits on the waters of the bay and it looks like the entire store is floating. Termed as “Apple’s most ambitious retail project”, this Apple Store is essentially a first-of-its-kind, all-glass dome that is capable of supporting itself.

This entire dome contains 114 glass pieces connected with each other by just 10 narrow vertical bars. According to Apple, the store is will provide “a new and captivating retail experience at one of the most iconic locations in Singapore”.

With the introduction of the Apple Marina Bay Sands, the company now has three Apple stores in Singapore. However, out of the three, this truly looks unique as it is inspired by a dome inside the Roman Temple, the Pantheon.

Now, as the store is entirely made of glass, it provides a beautiful 360-degree panoramic view of the Singapore skyline and the waters around it. Inside the store, there are trees (because Apple, environment, duh!) and massive wooden tables with curated Apple devices and accessories.

The customers can explore the store and interact with the Apple “Geniuses” for personalized recommendations or technical assistance. There also is “The Forum” that has a “Video Wall” for “Today at Apple” sessions with Singapore’s popular musicians, singers, and influencers.

Board Meeting with the Fishes?

However, the magic happens for the entrepreneurs and developers who are looking for training and advice. They can meet the team members of the Apple store inside the company’s first underwater “Boardroom” located in the lower tier of the store. So apart from the Apple team members and the guests, the marine life of the Marina Bay will also be attending the board meetings!

The company opened this unique Apple store recently and you can visit by booking an appointment. This is to limit the number of customers to prevent the growth of the pandemic.

So, this was the Apple Marina Bay Sands. You can check out the official press release of the store from here.