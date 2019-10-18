Ecstatic at the success of its Rs. 199 mobile-only plan that it launched in India in August, Netflix is going to replicate it in other global markets too, the company’s Chief Product Officer, Gregory K Peters, said during the streaming giant’s Q3 earnings call with analysts on Wednesday. The Rs. 199 mobile subscription plan in the Indian market is one of the four options the company offers in India alongside the basic, standard and premium plans that are priced between Rs. 499 and Rs. 799.

“We’ve been very, very happy with the mobile plan. It’s actually performing better than we tested. We’ll look at testing that in other markets because we think there are other markets which has similar conditions that make it likely that that’s going to be successful for us there as well”, said Peters.

He also said the company is going look at other plan structures in its global markets following the success of the entry-level plan in India. “We’ll see them as we roll out and we’ll respond to them based on what our consumers in those markets”, he said.

Neflix also announced that the second season of ‘Sacred Games’ has been its most watched show in the country. “To date, we have globally released 100 seasons of local language, original scripted series from 17 countries and have plans for over 130 more in 2020. We also plan to expand our investment in local language original films and unscripted series”, said the company.

Netflix added 6.8 million subscribers in the third quarter of this year internationally, compared to seven million it had forecast, even as it braces for stiff competition with Apple and Disney preparing to launch similar services by the end of this year.

With Inputs from IANS