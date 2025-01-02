Wait, Did Netflix Just Reveal Squid Game Season 3 Release Date?

Squid Game Season 2 was released on Netflix on December 26, 2024, and as expected, the television show was heavily praised by the global fandom. However, unlike the previous season, this time, the Front Man tricked Seong Gi-Hun not from behind the curtains but by becoming one of his allies during the games. The first season saw our main protagonist as the winner, but Squid Game Season 2 didn’t give us any winner. However, it left us on a cliffhanger in the final episode. It’s evident that every fan is curious about Squid Game Season 3, and recently, we realized that Netflix has accidentally revealed the release date for the new season. So, is it true?

Netflix accidentally spilled the beans that the much-awaited final season of Squid Game will be released on June 27, 2025. The date emerged in the short video clip on YouTube that introduced us to the new robotic character Chul-Su. However, before the teaser could grab the attention of every fanatic, it was made private by the creators. So, it would be a better idea to wait for an official announcement regarding the release date of Squid Game Season 3.

Squid Game Season 2 came with many twists, the biggest one being Front Man’s arrival as Player 001. The cunning man initially gains Seong Gi-Hun’s trust and then betrays him in the finale. So, now it would be exciting to see how our main protagonist will return to the battlefield once again, this time not only to put an end to the games but also to end the story of the Front Man.

Hwang Dong-hyuk hinted during an interview where he discussed Season 2 that, unlike the first two seasons, the gap between the second and third seasons will be kept short. He also revealed that he doesn’t want to stretch the story of Squid Game unnecessarily, so he will end the critically acclaimed thriller television show with the third season. Also, as the creator already was clear about the ending, it makes sense how Squid Game Season 2 and 3 were filmed back-to-back.

Even though Netflix has revealed the release date for the new season, the major plot details are still kept under wraps. However, the only information about the story that the creator revealed in an interview is that Squid Game Season 3 will finally reveal why Hwang In-ho became the Front Man. So, let’s be patient and wait for the further details of the massive project.