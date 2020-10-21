Can’t find the free 30-day trial offer on Netflix? Want free access to Netflix to check out the movies and TV shows it has in store? Well, the streaming giant has now decided to experiment with a new promotional offer in India later this year. Netflix will open up its entire library of content and make it accessible to non-subscribers for free over the weekend.

The streaming giant recently revealed that it is ending the 30-day free trial promotion that it has been running for the longest time to entice users to subscribe to Netflix. The same is still available in India, for now, but will be complemented with ‘StreamFest’ in December later this year.

As confirmed by Netflix’s chief operating officer Greg Peters during the company’s Q3 earnings call, StremFest is their latest marketing promotion to draw in new users. It will be a free weekend-long trial, where non-subscribers will get access to not just specific TV shows or movies. Instead, Netflix will let you explore its entire library and pick whatever you want to watch, as per Protocol’s report. You will have unlimited access to its content library.

StreamFest will initially be limited to India and will kick-off on December 4th (Friday), as per Variety. Peters is of the opinion that a short two-day event could leave quite an impression on new users, who’ve been mulling getting a Netflix subscription. This is a follow-up to the company’s recent paywall-free promotion for TV shows, like Bard of Blood, and more.

There is currently no update on whether Netflix plans to bring a similar weekend-long promotion globally before or after its test-run in India. Now, the important question is, how many TV shows and movies can someone binge-watch in 48 hours during the free weekend-long trial? You can find the list of the best movies and TV shows to watch on Netflix right here.