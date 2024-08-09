Netflix Finally Breaks Silence on the Major Anime, Arcane Season 2 Leaks

The entire anime community couldn’t resist raising fingers at Netflix’s security system after major anime like Dandadan and Terminator Zero were leaked online. Things even got worse when some episodes of the most anticipated 2024 release, Arcane Season 2, surfaced online ahead of its much-awaited November release.

While many fans believed that someone from Netflix was behind all the leaks, many thought they must be someone from the outside. However, without any visible evidence, nothing could have been proved. Finally, Netflix opened up and shared an official statement on the leaks.

The streaming giant confirmed, “One of our post-production partners has been compromised, and footage from several of our titles has unfortunately leaked online. Our team is aggressively taking action to have it taken down.” Netflix has officially commented on the major leaks that's seen over half a dozen upcoming titles shared online.



"One of our post production partners has been compromised and footage from several of our titles has unfortunately leaked online. Our team is aggressively taking… pic.twitter.com/bD0wo0uxZj— What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) August 9, 2024

Netflix has seen this kind of breach in the past, so it’s nothing new for the fandom to witness. For instance, in October 2021, an employee of the streaming company leaked some confidential content, and following that, the streaming service has seen several such activities. However, most of the time, Netflix also caught the culprits, and we expect to see the same end result from the company for the recent breach.

Initially, Crunchyroll was the go-to destination for every anime fan, but over time, the community has started looking to Netflix because the streaming giant has enhanced its horizons. It has added several big-time anime projects, including Naruto, Jujutsu Kaisen, Demon Slayer, and more, to its library. It’s hard to ignore the platform when it comes to watching our favorite anime series.

Regardless, fans wouldn’t have reacted to the leaks if they weren’t from the massive releases they had been waiting for. The news of the leaked episodes turned out to be a party spoiler for anime enthusiasts. Even though the leaks came out in a low resolution, several fans watched the leaked episodes to be safe from the spoilers (though we at Beebom condemn this practice).

Moreover, a huge portion of the fanbase wants to wait for the episodes’ official release to get the original experience and respect the creator as well as the production team.