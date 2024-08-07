Dandadan, Terminator Zero & More Anime Leaked Ahead of Official Release

Isn’t it frustrating when the episodes of TV shows you have waited for a long time get leaked ahead of their official release? Well, the same has happened with some of the most anticipated anime projects of Summer 2024, including Dandadan, Ranma 1/2, Terminator Zero, and more, recently, and fans are disappointed.

This is not the first time something like this has happened, but it doesn’t mean fans are fine with it. Dandadan (based on the manga of the same name by Yukinobu Tatsu) is one of the much-awaited anime, and how can its first few episodes leaking in a Netflix breach not bother the fandom?

Besides Dandadan, Ranma 1/2, Terminator Zero, and the new anime movie Mononoke the Movie: Phantom in the Rain also fell victim to this alleged Netflix breach. On August 6, 2024, the contents of these anticipated projects started surfacing on the Internet.

The pirated copies of these anime projects are indeed low quality and without subtitles, but they certainly fulfill the leakers’ motives. For the time being, we are also unfamiliar with the culprits as Netflix has not stated anything yet, but several anime fans are convinced that it is surely someone from Netflix Japan.

Out of all the leaked content, Dandadan already premiered during Anime Expo 2023, so Japanese viewers are aware of the animation quality and some of the events of the anime. As the leaks came without any subtitles, the internet will surely translate them for viewers who would want to watch the episodes ahead of their official release. And once the leaked episodes hit the Internet, it will be difficult to contain the spread.

We didn’t get any official statement from Netflix at the time of writing this article; however, it’s sort of implied that Netflix must have been working to prevent the leaks from spreading any further.

That said, nothing ever gets deleted from the internet, so the leaked content will, unfortunately, stay and once translated, it will become more difficult to contain its spread. However, it will be up to the viewers whether they want to support the creators and watch the content through official sources or watch it through piracy. We at Beebom condemn such actions and suggest you do the same.