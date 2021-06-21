On the occasion of International Yoga Day, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced the launch of the mYoga app for smartphones. The app, available on iOS and Android, is a collaborative initiative by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Ministry of AYUSH in India.

The mYoga app is a dedicated app to help users learn and practice yoga on a daily basis. It offers yoga training for amateurs and experts and aims to encourage people to make yoga a habit in their daily lives.

M-Yoga App is an effort to further popularise Yoga. It will also help realise our collective vision of ‘One World, One Health.’ pic.twitter.com/0IZ2lzHuBj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 21, 2021

“In collaboration with WHO, India has taken another important step. We will be launching the mYoga app which will have yoga training videos in different languages for people across the world. This will help us achieve our ‘One World, One Health’ motto,” the PM of India said during a televised address to the nation recently.

Now, as you can imagine, the mYoga app will provide various yoga training videos to help people learn and practice the exercises using their smartphones. Currently, the app supports three languages, that is Hindi, English, and French. However, it will add support for more languages with future updates. The app is also said to be safe and secure as it does not collect any user data.

As of writing this article, the WHO mYoga app has over 5,000 downloads on the Google Play Store with a pretty good rating of 4.9 stars. Existing users have also given positive feedback in their reviews.

So, if you are someone who is looking to learn yoga to keep yourself healthy and active, you can download the WHO mYoga app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store right now, using the corresponding links. Also, do let us know about your experience with the app in the comments below.