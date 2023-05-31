MSI Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport Special Edition Laptop Launched

MSI has launched its Stealth 16 laptop in collaboration with Mercedes-AMG Motorsport at Computex 2023. The laptop is advertised to deliver a “luxury gaming experience” to its users. It arrives with an Intel 13th Gen i9 processor, a 4K OLED display, and much more. Alongside, the company has revealed a bunch of other laptops. Keep reading to know more.

MSI Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport: Specs and Features

The MSI Stealth 16 special edition laptop has a Magnesium-Aluminum Alloy chassis with the Mercedes-AMG and MSI branding on the lid. The body is home to a Per-Key RGB SteelSeries Keyboard. It offers a 16-inch 16:10 4K OLED narrow bezel display with UHD+ resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate.

The laptop is powered by Intel’s 13th Gen i9-13900H processor, which is complemented by the Nvidia RTX 4070 GPU. It can support up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM and M.2 NvMe SSD. In terms of thermal management, the MSI-exclusive Cooler Boost 5 is coupled with two fans and five heat pipes.

It packs a 99.9Wh battery with 240W fast charging. In terms of connectivity, the laptop offers support for a full-size HDMI port, a USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4 port with PD charging, one RJ45 port, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth version 5.3, and much more. For audio, the laptop has a 6-speaker configuration tuned by Dynaaudio. In terms of security, there is support for TPM 2.0, a fingerprint scanner, and a dedicated webcam shutter. There is a 1080p 30fps Full-HD IR camera with Windows Hello login support. It comes with Windows 11 Pro.

Additional features include MSI Centre for app support and optimization, MUX Switch support, and much more. the laptop arrives in a special edition box and bundles a special edition mouse, mouse pad, one cable tie, one USB drive, a postcard, and a pouch. It is available in the Selenite Gray color option.

Some of the other laptops that MSI introduced include the MSI Creator Z17 HX Studio, MSI Commercial 14 laptop (with NFC and smart card reader), MSI Prestige 16, and MSI Alpha 17 (with Qualcomm FastConnect 7800 Wi-Fi 7). These laptops can pack displays going up to QHD+ resolution and up to 240Hz refresh rate. The laptops can go up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9 HX-series processor, with the MSI Alpha 17 packing the AMD Ryzen 7045 HX Dragon Series CPU. There is support for Nvidia RTX 40 series GPUs.