Motorola Edge 50 Neo Launched in India with Impressive Specs and Price

Motorola has been on a roll the last couple of months, giving us the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion, followed by the Edge 50 Pro and even some foldables. Now, the Motorola Edge 50 Neo has gone official as the brand’s latest affordable mid-ranger. From a 6.4-inch 1.5K pOLED display to a telephoto sensor with 3X optical zoom, there are a bunch of things that it brings to the table. Here’s a quick rundown of it all!

Motorola Edge 50 Neo Specifications

The Motorola Edge 50 Neo features a 6.4-inch 1.5K (2670 x 1220 pixels) display, which is also backed by LTPO tech. This is a pOLED panel with a 120Hz fast refresh rate. Peak brightness is 3000 nits, and you also get Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top.

As for the phone’s dimensions, it boasts a near-compact 154.1 x 71.2 x 8.1mm form factor and weighs just 171 grams. Under the hood, the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 is powering the phone. The processor pairs up with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

When it comes to optics, there’s a 50MP Sony LYT-700C at the helm, with a secondary 13MP ultra-wide sensor. The third sensor is a 10MP telephoto sensor that brings 3X optical zoom capabilities to the table. At the front, there’s a 32MP selfie shooter. When it comes to videos, the Edge 50 Neo can shoot at up to 4K 30FPS, and it also sports OIS (Optical Image Stabilization).

Additionally, there’s a 4,310mAh battery fueling the phone, and is coupled with 68W Turbo Charge support. Talking about connectivity options, there are 16 5G bands, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, and NFC.

In terms of software, the Motorola Edge 50 Neo runs on Android 14-based Hello UI right out of the box. Most importantly, the phone is backed by 5 years of major OS updates and security patches.

Motorola Edge 50 Neo Price in India

The Motorola Edge 50 Neo costs Rs 23,999 for the sole 8GB/256GB variant. As for availability, the phone will be up for grabs via Flipkart. There’s also a bank discount of up to Rs 1,500 for EMI transactions. The phone comes in the Nautical Blue, Poinciana, Latte, and Grisaille color options.