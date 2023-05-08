Motorola Introduces New Envision Series TVs With Android TV In India

Motorola has unveiled its latest Envision Series TVs in India. The new Envision Smart TVs are equipped with a plethora of features like Android TV, a bezel-less display, and much more. Continue reading to know everything about the Envision Series TVs from Motorola.

Motorola Envision TVs: Specs and Features

The Envision series TVs are available in FHD (32-inch and 43-inch models) and 4K (43-inch and 55-inch models). Both models sport a bezel-less display with up to 330 nits of peak brightness. The TVs can offer up to 178-degree wide viewing angles and 12.7 million color production.

All four variants of the Envision series are powered by a quad-core MediaTek processor, with a built-in GPU unit to deliver ‘smooth, quick, and efficient performance.’ The TVs come with 8GB of onboard storage. While the FHD units sport 1GB of RAM the 4K models sport 2GB of RAM.

With support for Dolby Audio and 20W speakers, the Envision series is expected to deliver a rich sound stage while gaming as well as while consuming content. There are up to 7 sound modes and around 7 picture modes (Movie, Standard, Vivid, Energy-Saving, and more) to try.

The Envision series comes with Android TV 11 out of the box for access to thousands of apps (also includes OTT apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar, among others) and games from the Google Play Store. You can also get access to Google Assistant. Other features of the Envision series include support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 2 USB ports, OPTICAL, a mini AV port, 3 HDMI ports, and much more.

Price and Availability

The new Motorola Envision TV series is now up for grabs via Flipkart. Here’s a look at the prices.

32-inch FHD model: Rs 9,999

43-inch FHD model: Rs 19,999

43-inch 4K model: Rs 21,999

55-inch 4K model: Rs 31,999

Buy Motorola Envision TV Series via Flipkart