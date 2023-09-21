Motorola Edge 40 Neo Comes to India with a 144Hz Display; Starts at Rs 23,999

Motorola has launched the new Edge 40 Neo as part of its Edge 40 series in India. This one recently made a global debut and comes with exciting features like a 144Hz display, a MediaTek Dimensity 7030 chipset, and more at under Rs 30,000. Have a look at the details below.

Motorola Edge 40 Neo: Specs and Features

The Edge 40 Neo comes with a lightweight design and is touted as the world’s first lightweight phone with IP68 underwater protection. It comes in a premium vegan leather finish (Pantone-curated Caneel Bay and Soothing Sea) and an acrylic finish (Pantone-curated Black Beauty).

The phone has a 6.55-inch pOLED curved display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 1300 nits of brightness, and 10-bit colors. Under the hood, there’s the 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7030 chipset, which supports the MediaTek HyperEngine game technology. The Edge 40 Neo comes equipped with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The camera department includes a 50MP main snapper with OIS, along with a 13MP secondary camera, which does the job of an ultra-wide lens, a macro camera, and a depth sensor. The front camera stands at 32MP. There’s support for various camera features like Horizon Lock Stabilization, Video Portrait, Audio Zoom, and Vlog Mode, among others.

The Motorola Edge 40 Neo gets its fuel from a 5,000mAh battery, which supports a 68W TurboPower fast charger. It runs Android 13 topped with My UX and features like Family Space and Moto Secure. The phone will get 2 years of software updates and 3 years of security updates.

Additionally, there’s support for Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth 5.3, dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, a USB Type-C port, and more.

Price and Availability

The Motorola Edge 40 Neo is priced at Rs 23,999 for the 8GB+128GB model and Rs 25,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant. As a special launch offer, you can get the 8GB+128GB variant for Rs 20,999 and the 12GB+256GB variant for Rs 22,999.

You can further get an additional Rs 1,000 off on select bank cards or by exchanging an old phone. Plus, there’s the no-cost EMI option and Jio benefits worth Rs 10,000. The Edge 40 Neo will be available via Flipkart, starting September 28.