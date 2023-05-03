Moto Watch 70 and Watch 200 Launched; Check out the Specs & Pricing

Motorola has unveiled two new smartwatches, the Moto Watch 70 and Moto Watch 200. While the Watch 70 is targeted towards budget-centric users, the Watch 200 offers all the bells and whistles in a more premium offering. Keep reading to learn more.

Moto Watch 70 and 200: Specs and Features

The Moto Watch 70 sports a 1.69-inch curved LCD display housed within a 43mm zinc alloy case. The Moto Watch 200, on the other hand, sports a 1.78-inch AMOLED display housed within a 45mm aluminum case. Both watches come with 20mm silicon and leather strap options.

The Moto Watch 70 offers a heart rate monitor and a temperature sensor, while the Watch 200 additionally boasts an SPO2 sensor, an altimeter, and an accelerometer. Additionally, the Watch 200 has built-in GPS support and microphones and speakers for Bluetooth calling. The Watch 70 supports Bluetooth 5.0 LE while the Watch 200 supports Bluetooth 5.3.

Moto Watch 200

Both smartwatches offer sleep, activity, and fitness tracking with 28+ sports modes and data syncing ability to Google Fit and Strava. There is a dedicated mobile app for both watches with 100+ watch faces and AOD support for Watch 200.

Moto Watch 70 and Watch 200 include a 355mAh battery with 10 days and 14 days of standby time, respectively. Both smartwatches support quick charging; capable of charging the watches 0-100% in 60 minutes. Both the watches run Moto WatchOS. Both watches boast IP67 water and dust resistance.

Price and Availability

Moto Watch 70 is priced at $70, whereas the Moto Watch 200 will set you back $150. Moto Watch 70 comes in a single Phantom Black color, while the Watch 200 is available in Phantom Black and Gold colorways. There is no word on the availability just yet, but we expect Motorola to comment on the same in the coming weeks. So stay tuned!